Phil Brown’s second stint in charge of Southend starts with goalless draw

Phil Brown started his second spell in charge of Southend with a 0-0 draw against Crawley at Roots Hall.

Brown, who previously spent five years at the club, replaced Mark Molesley as Shrimpers manager in the week.

But he had to settle for a share of the spoils on his return as struggling Southend failed to win for the 10th home game in succession.

Crawley came closest to scoring in the first half when James Tilley saw a powerful effort headed off the line by Tyler Cordner before Ashley Nadesan bizarrely opted to pass when well placed in front of goal.

After the break, Shrimpers midfielder Nathan Ferguson fired against the left post from 20 yards before Reeco Hackett-Fairchild was denied from close range by Glenn Morris.

In reply, Nadesan somehow saw his six-yard shot kept out by Southend goalkeeper Mark Oxley.

The point keeps Southend second from bottom in the table, four points from safety with just five games of the season to go.