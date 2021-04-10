Jack Earing gets the only goal at Altrincham as Halifax boost play-off hopes

Halifax boosted their National League play-off hopes as Jack Earing scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Altrincham.

The striker’s sweetly-hit effort from the edge of the box settled the contest just 12 minutes in as Town made it two wins in a row.

Just four minutes earlier Altrincham’s Josh Hancock had seen his shot turned onto the crossbar in a scrappy contest that saw few chances in the first half.

The home side had the better of the second period as Yusifu Ceesay’s volley was saved by Sam Johnson and Ryan Colclough saw an effort saved but Halifax held on to win an attritional contest.