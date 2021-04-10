Port Vale dent Morecambe’s automatic promotion hopes with hard-fought victory

Port Vale overcame a lengthy snow delay to continue their remarkable turnaround with victory against promotion hopefuls Morecambe.

Nathan Smith’s winner ensured in-form Vale secured their sixth successive win for the first time in 25 years.

Shrimps striker Cole Stockton tested Vale goalkeeper Scott Brown with a well-timed low effort early on. Stockton turned creator with a dangerous cross evading his teammates as conditions worsened in Burslem.

Referee Anthony Coggins called the players off after 28 minutes and a 45-minute stoppage followed as ground staff cleared heavy snow from a covered pitch.

The re-energised Valiants took the lead six minutes after the restart as Smith headed home Tom Conlon’s inch-perfect free-kick.

Morecambe were incensed not to receive a penalty after the break when Shaun Brisley challenged John O’Sullivan in the area.

Derek Adams’ side could not sustain any attacking pressure as they searched for a late equaliser.

Vale threatened through substitute David Amoo in the final moments and stayed resilient defensively to maintain their winning run.