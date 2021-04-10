Michael Cheek helps play-off hopefuls Bromley return to winning ways

National League leading scorer Michael Cheek netted his 17th league goal of the season to end a four-game winless run for Bromley as they beat Dagenham and Redbridge 1-0.

The Ravens had seen their play-off push falter in recent weeks but Cheek scored just after the half-hour to hand them all three points before they had Luke Coulson sent off in stoppage time.

The striker fired home from the left-hand side of the box after 32 minutes but Dagenham were almost level just before the break, with Angelo Balanta forcing a smart save from Mark Cousins.

Mauro Vilhete saw a header cleared off the line and Cousins made another smart save from Paul McCallum as the Daggers battled in the second half but they could not find an equaliser.

Coulson was then dismissed after arguing with the officials.