Ian Evatt thanks good Samaritan for getting him to game as Bolton climb to third

Ian Evatt saw Bolton return to the Sky Bet League Two automatic promotion places with a 2-1 comeback win over Harrogate and then thanked a Good Samaritan for getting him to the game.

Top scorer Eoin Doyle’s 17th goal of the season after 77 minutes sealed a comeback win after Kieran Lee cancelled out a first-half own goal by Wanderers defender Gethin Jones.

“It’s been a crazy day and a crazy game but fortunately we won,” said Evatt forced to abandon his car in Disley after being caught by snow en route from his Derbyshire home.

“Fortunately, I flagged a driver down who was on his way home from work. But then his van gets stuck so we abandon that.

“But he managed to get back to his farm for his 4×4 which got us through. It was also his birthday, so thank you Paul.

“Weirdly, when he got back home he texted me to say all the snow had gone.”

Bolton’s comeback success completed a league double over last season’s non leaguers. But Wanderers were nearly punished for a lacklustre first half.

“It’s an old cliche but it was a game of two halves,” added Evatt “Whether it was a hangover from Monday at Newport and we felt sorry for ourselves, I don’t know but we weren’t at our standards.

“Harrogate are renowned as fast starters and we didn’t weather the storm. They got a goal, we looked rattled and we weren’t at the races.

“Thank goodness for half-time when I told them a few home truths. In the second half we were a different team.

“We had character and courage and came back to win a very important game.”

Town boss Simon Weaver said: “It was a really disappointing end to the game.

“We played some fantastic football in the first half and got the first goal for the first time in a while.

“It’s a great pitch and enabled us to play the brand of football we wanted which we did for 45 minutes.

“We outplayed Bolton and caused them all sorts of trouble. The game plan was really working but we couldn’t sustain it.

“In the second half we wanted to keep up the intensity but we were lacking. And defensively, errors cost us the game.

“We have got defensive blips in us and it is a recurring theme. We manage to lose games, we really shouldn’t be losing. We weren’t dominated by any stretch but managed to concede two poor goals.”

One plus for Weaver was veteran striker Jon Stead’s return for the first time since January 9, with the 38-year-old denied a late equaliser by Matt Gilks’ flying save.

“Special praise for Jon because he showed his class,” added Weaver. “He has had a long absence from the team but was tidier than most in attacking areas and provided a threat.”