Darren Ferguson bemoans Peterborough finishing despite easy win at Swindon

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson bemoaned his side’s finishing despite a comfortable 3-0 win at Swindon.

Siriki Dembele’s brace and a goal from Jonson Clarke-Harris secured an easy victory for promotion-chasing Posh to heap further misery on struggling Swindon.

Ferguson said: “The finishing was absolutely horrible. The last third we have to be a lot more ruthless than that to win this league and get promoted.

“That to me could have been seven or eight nil and that’s not being disrespectful to Swindon.

“We missed a penalty, we must have had five one-on-ones.

“I am not happy with that and I have told the players that.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s a really good important win.

“Sirike Dembele’s first goal is good tenacity, once he gets dribbling at people he is really hard to stop, and he has taken his second goal really well. Fantastic goals.”

After a quiet opening quarter of an hour, Dembele struck on the 17-minute mark after he was played in by Mo Eisa before rounding Lee Camp and slotting into the open goal for 1-0.

It was 2-0 six minutes later when Dembele demonstrated lovely footwork to bamboozle a couple of Swindon defenders and then he slotted in well to put the game out of sight as early as the 23rd minute.

Clarke-Harris made it 3-0 in stoppage time with a powerful effort to put the cherry on the Peterborough cake.

Joe Bursik had an easy afternoon in the Peterborough goal and was not tested until Scott Twine attempted a 40-yard free-kick that was saved after it bounced into his arms.

Clarke-Harris should have made it 3-0 earlier than he did just after the hour mark with a penalty, but he dragged his spot kick wide of the right post.

Swindon assistant manager Tommy Wright said: “The gap was quite massive.

“Peterborough have scored a lot of goals this season and you can see why but I’m disappointed with the goals we’ve conceded, the first two were schoolboy errors, it’s been a problem all season.

“We warned them what they were like but we had men back for both goals and we couldn’t deal with it so we’re bitterly disappointed. We’ve got two big games coming up (Rochdale and Wimbledon), so we have to be positive.

“Whatever personnel we’ve played at the back we’ve conceded bad goals. We’ve proved in certain games we can keep clean sheets, we have to get back to that.”