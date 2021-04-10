Snow hits Glamorgan hopes as Rory Burns and Ben Foakes shine for Surrey

Heavy snowfall at Headingley led to stumps being called early on the penultimate day of the game between Yorkshire and Glamorgan while England pair Rory Burns and Ben Foakes impressed for Surrey against Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Glamorgan had advanced their overnight position from 68 for four to 161 without any further loss on the third morning, with Billy Root unbeaten on 77 and Chris Cooke on 57 not out in an unbroken 132-run stand.

But a sudden deluge of snow – a shower lasting for around an hour and a half either side of and through the lunch interval – blanketed the outfield and led to an unexpected and slightly bizarre end just 32 overs into proceedings.

Well, we have quite the scene here at Emerald Headingley. Think the afternoon session may be delayed just a touch. #OneRose pic.twitter.com/jENe59ugdt — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) April 10, 2021

Glamorgan boast a 298-run lead heading into the final day of this LV= Insurance County Championship contest and may decide to set Yorkshire – with England captain Joe Root in their ranks – a tantalising chase.

Surrey closed on 232 for five at Gloucestershire, largely thanks to captain Burns’ 74 and an unbeaten 81 from wicketkeeper Foakes, but the game remains in the balance as the visitors are just 126 ahead.

Burns’ innings was a particularly pleasing return to form after a winter where he was dropped by England for the final two Tests in India, having registered two ducks in his four innings against Virat Kohli’s side.

Gloucestershire left-armer Matt Taylor removed both Hashim Amla and Ollie Pope for ducks but Foakes eased some of the pressure on Surrey and their hopes of avoiding defeat in their season opener could rest on his shoulders.

An intriguing final day is in store at Lord’s, where Somerset need 173 more runs to defeat Middlesex, who require seven more wickets for victory.

📺 HIGHLIGHTS The best of the action on the third day of play at @Gloscricket. Rory Burns (74) and Ben Foakes (81*) led the fight back after we conceded a first innings deficit. pic.twitter.com/4N7kKNhUKR — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) April 10, 2021

Somerset captain Tom Abell reached 62 not out to underpin his side’s 112 for three after Middlesex were rolled for 143 in their second innings, with Craig Overton, Josh Davey and Jack Leach each claiming three wickets.

Defending county champions Essex were thwarted by unbeaten centuries from Jake Libby and Ed Barnard as Worcestershire recovered from 145 for six to reach 350 without further loss in response to 490 for nine declared.

Libby used up 369 balls to reach stumps on 141 not out at Chelmsford while Barnard proved a capable foil and closed on an unbeaten 116 – the first time he has passed three figures in any form of professional cricket.

Hampshire are poised to record an innings victory over Leicestershire at Grace Road, where leg-spinner Mason Crane has surprisingly taken six of the home side’s 18 wickets to fall so far.

Leicestershire were bundled out for 202 in response to 612 for five declared and closed on 279 for eight – still 131 in arrears – after being asked to follow-on as Crane prospered in the chill thought to be unconducive to spin.

Just two wickets away from securing our first win of 2021🙌 📺Catch-up on all of the main moments from this evening session👇 pic.twitter.com/tctVd3iCLN — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) April 10, 2021

Oliver Hannon-Dalby ripped the heart out of Derbyshire’s top order with five for 29 to put Warwickshire in pole position at Edgbaston.

Derbyshire closed on 71 for five in their second innings, inching into a 39-run lead that looks precarious heading into the last day.

David Bedingham’s 180 not out and Ned Eckersley’s unbeaten 113 in an unbroken 254-run stand helped Durham to 332 for four and a lead of 395 against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Dane Vilas made 189 of Lancashire’s 407 but a draw against Sussex at Emirates Old Trafford seems the likeliest outcome as the visitors closed on 38 for none to trail by 68 on a day where only 42.3 overs were possible.

Ricardo Vasconcelos’ 154 formed the backbone of Northamptonshire’s 301 for five in reply to Kent’s 455 at Wantage Road.