The ‘Warrington Messi’ and Helen Glover’s golden return – Sunday’s sporting social

Football

Micah Richards was enjoying the pre-match banter with Jamie Redknapp and Roy Keane.

In the 🔴 corner we’ve got Jamie Redknapp and in the 🔵 corner we’ve got Roy. 🥊 😆 Alongside @DavidJonesSky I’ll make sure order is kept!!! Going live for today’s triple header on @SkySports at 11am if you want to join us! 📺⚽️ pic.twitter.com/UJMq191uEJ — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) April 11, 2021

It was Dele Alli’s 25th birthday.

Rio Ferdinand wasn’t sure about the VAR call at Turf Moor.

How’s VAR not decided that’s a penalty 😱🤷🏽‍♂️ — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 11, 2021

While Thiago Alcantara turned 30.

Have a great day, @Thiago6 🥳 A birthday is always better with 3️⃣ points 😁 pic.twitter.com/ga0DLkQugg — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 11, 2021 Happy 3️⃣0️⃣th, @Thiago6! 🎉#FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/CGtCO32wf8 — 🏆🏆🏆FC Bayern English🏆🏆🏆 (@FCBayernEN) April 11, 2021 𝒯𝒶𝓁𝑒𝓃𝓉 made in La Masia… 💎 Happy 3⃣0⃣th birthday, @Thiago6! 🎂#LaLigaHistory pic.twitter.com/qMdBvrHHjK — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) April 11, 2021 Feliz cumpleaños, @Thiago6. 🎉 Have a good one, Papí. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/xjD1fCNWer — Mario Götze (@MarioGoetze) April 11, 2021

Ronald Koeman reflected on Barcelona’s defeat in El Clasico.

We had the upper hand during the game and had the opportunities for a better result. Unlucky in the end with a wrong decision by the referee and VAR. #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/wIg22YvbL2 — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) April 11, 2021

Barnsley were counting the cost of a wayward Daryl Dike strike.

🎶 Hello darkness, my old friend 🎶 Go well, GoPro camera number four 😭@DarylDike pic.twitter.com/qdneiv42cU — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) April 11, 2021

Double joy for the Bantams.

🎂 | 2️⃣ Bantams birthdays, today… 🙌 | We're wishing a happy 3️⃣0️⃣th to Niall Canavan – and a happy 1️⃣9️⃣th to @connorshanks10!#BCAFC | #CityForAll pic.twitter.com/YZfGhvN7XG — Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) April 11, 2021

Bastian Schweinsteiger was taking it easy on Sunday morning.

Es ist wieder Zeit für den Kaffee am Morgen ☕️ Time for my "Morning-Snack" 😉 pic.twitter.com/TEhrqaIeSS — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) April 11, 2021

A landmark game for Burnley’s Dwight McNeil.

💯 club for @dwightmcneil this afternoon, as the winger makes his 100th Burnley appearance. 👏 pic.twitter.com/WyzBZdsyvC — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 11, 2021

West Ham players enjoyed their 3-2 victory over Leicester.

Great job from my mates 💪🏾⚒ +3✅#WHULEI #COYI pic.twitter.com/nhVExJirrC — Issa Diop (@IssaDiop97) April 11, 2021 Big W 🥳 Keep pushing 🕺🏽 #COYI #JLingz pic.twitter.com/bOWWSu1QiM — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) April 11, 2021 Great job from the lads! Keep dreaming and keep pushing!#AO21 #COYI #WHULEI pic.twitter.com/uWKbUFmZT6 — Angelo Ogbonna (@OgbonnaOfficial) April 11, 2021 The boys did the business out there today! Huge win, massive 3 points, let’s keep it moving forward 👊🏾 #COYI pic.twitter.com/zXgvNihYdr — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) April 11, 2021

Who is the Warrington Messi?

Didn't know Messi was born in Warrington 🥵😂 another W and a superb performance from the team again ❤️💪🏿 we keep going 👑 — Arthur Masuaku (@ArthurMasuaku) April 11, 2021

Boxing

Amir Khan responded to being called out by Conor Benn.

Conor well done. Great kid, wish him the best. At his age I was a world champ. Maybe if he had some belts that fight would make sense but he’s got a long way to go yet 👊🏽 😝 — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) April 11, 2021

Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan prepared to open his shop in Sheffield.

Cricket

Keep on rolling, KP.

That’s one way to reach your century.

💯 for Root at Headingley! And Billy reached the landmark off the bowling of big brother @root66 😬😉#LVCountyChamp ➡️ https://t.co/SyebMiubg3 pic.twitter.com/716T7D2wfd — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 11, 2021

Tennis

Novak Djokovic was enjoying Monte Carlo.

Golf

Colin Montgomerie was multi-tasking.

Nearly two aces in one week at the Masters for Tommy Fleetwood.

.@TommyFleetwood1 almost makes his second ace of the week 😲#themasters pic.twitter.com/CFtf4SDrAu — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) April 11, 2021

Formula One

Jenson Button is used to plenty of horsepower on a Sunday.

Today was a good day ❤️🐴 pic.twitter.com/hcvU8lkaYR — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) April 11, 2021

Happy Sunday.

Happy Sunday World 🌍 pic.twitter.com/4bbpvovFMI — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 11, 2021

Rowing

A golden return for Helen Glover at the European Championships in Italy.