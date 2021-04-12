Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Edinson Cavani‘s potential departure from Old Trafford has been complicated by a £2million clause in the striker’s contract, according to the Mirror. Manchester United will have to pay the fee if they failed to trigger a one-year contract extension for the 34-year-old Uruguay international, who arrived in the north in October after leaving Paris St-Germain and has been linked with Boca Juniors.

Crystal Palace are monitoring the situation with Marseille’s France winger Florian Thauvin, who will become a free agent in the summer, the Sun reports. The Eagles want to sign the World Cup winner, 28, despite him having a mixed spell in the Premier League in the past with Newcastle.

The Mail, which cites Italian outlet Tuttomercato, reports Everton have made Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly their primary target. The 29-year-old defender currently plays for Napoli and the Toffees are confident they will be able to sign him amid doubt over Yerry Mina’s future at Goodison Park.

There is reportedly a new front-runner among Premier League sides racing to sign France Under-21 midfielder Boubakary Soumare from Lille. The Star reports Leicester are increasingly confident that they will be able to beat Manchester United and Tottenham for the 22-year-old’s signature in the summer as the Foxes have the £30 million ready to go.

Social media round-up

Paul Pogba is loved by his Man United teammates, but might leave to fulfil trophy his ambitions, reports claim #MUFChttps://t.co/noX100h7A0 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 12, 2021 Mino Raiola ‘wants to make Erling Haaland first £1m-a-week player as Man Utd step up transfer interest in Dortmund star’ https://t.co/FdgF8lSTmc — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 12, 2021

Players to watch

Kyron Gordon: Leeds and Manchester United have joined Liverpool and Everton in monitoring the development of the 18-year-old Sheffield United defender, according to the Mail.

Seny Dieng’s talents have the Premier League calling (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Seny Dieng: West Ham are preparing to make a move for QPR’s Senegalese goalkeeper, 26, reports the Sun.