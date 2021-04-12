EFL confirms May play-off dates for Championship, League One and League Two

The Sky Bet Championship play-off final will take place on Saturday, May 29, the English Football League has announced.

All three EFL play-off finals will be held at Wembley over the May Bank Holiday weekend, scheduled for 3pm kick-offs.

The League One play-off final will be on Sunday, May 30 and the League Two final on Monday, May 31.

The dates have been confirmed for the Sky Bet EFL Play-Offs with 12 fixtures set to take place over seven days across the @SkyBetChamp, @SkyBetLeagueOne and @SkyBetLeagueTwo.#EFL https://t.co/FNdC9npGJp — EFL Communications (@EFL_Comms) April 12, 2021

The regular season in the Championship and League Two ends on Saturday, May 8, while the final round of games in League One will be on Sunday, May 9.

The first legs of the EFL play-off semi-finals will take place during the week beginning May 17.

“EFL clubs from the Championship get the action under way on Monday, May 17, with the first legs in all three divisions due to be completed by Thursday, May 20,” the EFL said.

“The play-off semi-final second legs will take place between May 21-23, including three fixtures from the Championship and League One on Saturday, May 22.”