Rochdale wait on Matt Done for Swindon clash

Rochdale will need to check on Matt Done when Swindon visit for a key battle at the bottom of Sky Bet League One.

Done was forced off in the early stages of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Fleetwood following a clash of heads and the club will have to follow concussion protocols before he is given the all-clear to return.

Stephen Humphrys (hamstring), Matthew Lund (ankle), Abraham Odoh (hip) and Jimmy Ryan (knee) were already absent, but boss Brian Barry-Murphy will hope for good news on at least one of them.

Ryan McLaughlin returned last weekend while first-choice goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was on the bench for the second consecutive game and could yet be recalled by the basement club for this pivotal fixture.

Swindon, who are second bottom, have decisions to make in defence, with manager John Sheridan short of options.

Akin Odimayo has a knee injury and although he should return to training this week, the game will come too soon for him and he joins a long list of defenders on the sidelines.

Ellis Iandolo is out for the season with a hamstring injury and Dion Conroy has an Achilles problem. Zeki Fryers and Mathieu Baudry are long-term absentees, while Tom Broadbent is pushing for a recall.

Right-back Paul Caddis and striker Brett Pitman were left on the bench at the weekend and both should be drafted back in.