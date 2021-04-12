Boss Karl Robinson back in the dugout for Oxford’s clash with Shrewsbury

Karl Robinson will return to the dugout when Oxford host Shrewsbury in Sky Bet League One.

The U’s manager had to watch the 6-0 thrashing of Crewe from the stand while he served a one-match touchline ban, but will be pitchside in midweek as his players attempt to keep up their hopes of reaching the play-offs.

Josh Ruffels returned from a short spell out with a knee injury to score in Saturday’s away win and should start again.

Rob Hall (ankle) is back training but Alex Gorrin (groin) remains absent along with John Mousinho (knee) and Marcus McGuane (thigh), who are not expected to play again this season.

Shrewsbury will be boosted by the return of Brad Walker following three weeks out with a groin injury.

Assistant Aaron Wilbraham, who continues to lead the team on matchdays while boss Steve Cotterill recovers from coronavirus, will welcome the midfielder back into the fold.

Aaron Pierre and Josh Daniels (both calf) are still absent, with the former only recently back after a long spell out with a similar problem.

The hope is both will play a part in the Shrews’ run-in, with safety almost assured with eight fixtures left to play and a 12-point gap to the bottom four.