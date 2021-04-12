Oscar Threlkeld faces late fitness test as Salford take on Bolton

Salford will check on Oscar Threlkeld ahead of their League Two clash with Bolton.

The defender was forced off at half-time during the victory over Stevenage at the weekend, with Tom Clarke replacing him.

Bruno Andrade and James Wilson missed that match through knocks, while Darron Gibson continues to work his way back to full fitness following a broken leg.

If Threlkeld is available, Salford boss Gary Bowyer could name an unchanged side for a third-successive match as they bid for three-straight victories.

Marcus Maddison has ended his Bolton loan spell early to return to Charlton.

Maddison started the weekend victory over Harrogate but has found life difficult away from his young daughter and leaves with Wanderers’ full support.

George Thomason replaced Maddison at half-time and made a big impression so is likely to start.

Captain Antoni Sarcevic is closing in on a return from a hamstring injury.