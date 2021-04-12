James Coppinger could return for Doncaster

Veteran midfielder James Coppinger could return to Doncaster’s squad for the Sky Bet League One clash with Burton.

The 40-year-old missed Saturday’s 4-1 home defeat by Wigan – Rovers’ fourth on the trot – after opening up his knee in training, but boss Andy Butler is hopeful he could be available.

Reece James is likely to miss out under concussion protocols after being hit in the face with the ball from close range at the weekend and having to come off at half-time as a result, while midfielder Matt Smith was withdrawn with fatigue.

Fellow defender Brad Halliday could yet be involved after missing the Wigan game with a back problem, while on-loan striker Tyreece John-Jules is back in training after recovering from a hamstring injury, but he is short of match fitness.

Burton winger Jonny Smith will hope for a return after sitting out Saturday’s 2-1 win at Portsmouth.

Manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink decided not to risk Smith, who had been nursing a minor hamstring problem, against Pompey and later confirmed he was not injured.

Fellow midfielder Sean Clare was able to start at Fratton Park, where Joe Powell replaced Smith and Mike Fondop came in for Kayne Hemmings, despite being a doubt in the days running up to the game.

Goalkeeper Dillon Barnes continues to work his way back from an ankle problem, while defender Colin Daniel is battling a back issue.