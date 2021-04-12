Ben Heneghan banned for Dons’ clash with Ipswich

AFC Wimbledon will be without Ben Heneghan when they host Ipswich.

The defender was sent off late on during the impressive 5-1 win at Accrington and he is suspended on Tuesday night.

Shane McLoughlin made his return from a groin injury as a second-half substitute against Stanley, while Paul Kalambayi (ankle) should also be in the squad again after being an unused substitute for that game.

Shayon Harrison has resumed training after a serious ankle injury but is still a couple of weeks away from fitness – a similar situation to the one Darnell Johnson is facing.

Ipswich could be boosted by the return of striker James Norwood and defender Kane Vincent-Young.

Vincent-Young’s comeback from a long-term absence lasted just two matches before he was forced off at Wigan with a hamstring problem on March 27.

Top scorer Norwood has missed the last two games with the thigh injury he sustained in the 2-1 home win against Bristol Rovers on Good Friday.

Flynn Downes’ sooner-than-anticipated return from a hamstring injury was a major boost during the goalless draw with MK Dons on Saturday.