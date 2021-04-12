Huddersfield wait on Alex Vallejo ahead of Bournemouth clash

Huddersfield are hoping Alex Vallejo can return to contention for the home game against Bournemouth.

The Spanish midfielder has missed the last two matches after sustaining a head injury in the recent home draw against Brentford.

Winger Rolando Aarons returned as an unused substitute in Saturday’s goalless home draw against Rotherham after a hamstring injury.

But boss Carlos Corberan still has a long injury list, with Josh Koroma (hamstring), Christopher Schindler, Carel Eiting (both knee), Harry Toffolo (back), Oumar Niasse (hamstring) and Danny Grant (thigh) all still out.

Bournemouth winger Junior Stanislas has recovered from illness and is available.

Stanislas missed the wins over Blackburn and Coventry, but will be included in Jonathan Woodgate’s plans.

Woodgate has no new injury concerns after Saturday’s 4-1 home win against Coventry lifted his side back into the play-off places.

Midfielder Lewis Cook (knee) remains a long-term absentee.