Newport striker Nicky Maynard to return to starting line-up against Carlisle

Newport will welcome back Nicky Maynard for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Carlisle on Tuesday evening.

The on-loan Mansfield striker was ineligible to face his parent club as the Exiles drew against the Stags on Friday night, but he should return to lead the line against Chris Beech’s side.

However, Priestley Farquharson is likely to miss the remainder of the season.

The defender was absent for the trip to Mansfield after injuring his ankle in last week’s win over Bolton, and scans have revealed a torn ligament, meaning he will almost certainly be sidelined for the end of season run-in.

Danny Devine will be pushing for more playing time for Carlisle after making a cameo at the weekend.

The midfielder came off the bench for the closing moments of the 2-2 draw at Barrow on Saturday – his first appearance since December 12 following a knee injury – and he is likely to be back in the matchday squad.

Fellow midfielder Joe Riley was doubtful for the Barrow game because of ankle knock but he was involved for more than an hour and should be fine to take his place in the starting XI again.

Joshua Kayode (ankle) is inching closer to a return but the Cumbrians will almost certainly be without Morgan Feeney (foot), Brennan Dickenson (knee) and Rhys Bennett (knee).