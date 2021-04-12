Unnamed player set to miss Rotherham’s clash with QPR

Rotherham have one new injury concern for the visit of QPR, which will be the first of three home fixtures in six days.

Boss Paul Warne did not name the player who sustained an injury in Saturday’s goalless draw at Huddersfield but said he hoped he would be available for Thursday’s match against Coventry.

Defender Clark Robertson remains doubtful with the hamstring strain which has kept him out since the end of February.

Rotherham complete a hectic week with a home game against Birmingham on Sunday and otherwise Warne has a full-strength squad to choose from.

QPR boss Mark Warburton confirmed his squad was also in good shape after Saturday’s 4-1 home win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Striker Charlie Austin is unavailable as he sits out the second game of his three-match ban.

Midfielder Geoff Cameron has missed the last two games due to a knock and will be assessed.

Defender Jordy De Wijs will also be monitored after he returned to action at the weekend following his recovery from a hamstring injury.