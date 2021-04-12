As you were for Barrow ahead of Exeter test

Barrow interim boss Rob Kelly could stick with the same squad which earned a 2-2 derby draw with Carlisle when they face Exeter on Tuesday.

Scott Quigley and former Carlisle defender Patrick Brough were on the scoresheet and will keep their places in the team.

Neal Eardley came into the starting XI for the derby clash but, having been booked, was replaced at half-time by Jason Taylor, with Kelly now having to decide who will begin at right-back.

Defenders Tom Davies and Dion Donohue (illness) missed out once again and will be monitored, while Jamie Devitt (unspecified) – who missed the reunion with his former club – is also doubtful.

Exeter are unlikely to have Robbie Willmott available for the long trip to Cumbria.

The on-loan Newport winger sustained knock in training on Friday and missed the Grecians’ 4-1 victory at Cambridge on Saturday.

Tuesday’s match looks set to come too soon, with Randell Williams ready to deputise once again after lasting 65 minutes on his first start since Boxing Day due to a stress fracture to his fibula.

Centre-back Sam Stubbs, who has yet to make his Exeter debut since signing from Fleetwood in January, is out for the season with a knee injury, while Alex Hartridge and Joe Randall (both hamstring) and goalkeeper Jonny Maxted (broken finger) are missing.