Wolves forward Pedro Neto out for the rest of the season due to knee injury

Wolves forward Pedro Neto will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury which will almost certainly rule him out of Euro 2020.

The Portugal international will have surgery later this week on a damaged patella which forced him off in the first half of Friday’s victory at Fulham.

After consultation with a knee specialist in London, Wolves do not expect the 21-year-old to return until next season.

“Pedro Neto suffered a significant injury to his patella during the match against Fulham and, following a review with a knee specialist in London at the weekend, surgery has been planned for later this week,” said a statement from the Premier League.

“Unfortunately he is not expected to return to play until next season.”

Wolves defender Jonny will also have surgery this week to repair damage to the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee.

The 27-year-old Spaniard was injured in training last week, having only returned to action in February after a knee operation back in August.

“Jonny saw a specialist for his knee ligament injury, and his surgery is also planned for later this week,” added the statement.

No return date has yet been set for defender Fernando Marcal, who is “making good progress” after groin surgery in February.

Wolves also announced midfielder Ruben Neves, who played in Friday’s match, has tested positive for coronavirus and is in self-isolation.