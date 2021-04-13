Emilia Romagna Grand Prix schedule adjusted to avoid overlap with royal funeral

Qualifying for this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been moved to avoid overlapping with the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral on Saturday.

Formula One and the FIA have announced that the session has been brought forward by an hour and will now take place from 1300-1400BST. As a result, final practice will move to 1000-1100 in order to comply with the regulations which state qualifying must be two hours after FP3.

A minute’s silence will also be held before qualifying at Imola.

This weekend's schedule has been adjusted as a mark of respect for the funeral of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Saturday's sessions are 1 hour earlier; Friday moves back 30 minutes There will be a minute's silence ahead of qualifying pic.twitter.com/Cy5ZnscDio — Formula 1 (@F1) April 13, 2021

The EFL has confirmed that all fixtures scheduled for 1500 on Saturday have been moved to avoid overlapping with the funeral.

Matches taking place in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two this week and at the weekend will also observe a minute’s silence before kick-off.

Players, coaching staff and match officials will also be wearing armbands as a mark of respect.

The EFL can confirm that all fixtures scheduled for 3pm on Saturday 17 April have been moved to avoid a clash with the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.#EFL https://t.co/r4vYKTUj68 — EFL Communications (@EFL_Comms) April 13, 2021

Blackburn’s game against Derby and Reading’s fixture with Cardiff will kick off at 1800 on Friday, while Norwich will face Bournemouth at Carrow Road at 2000 on Saturday.

Rotherham v Birmingham will kick off at noon on Sunday, with Coventry facing Barnsley at 1500. The remaining Championship fixtures will kick off at 1230 on Saturday.

Nine League One fixtures will kick off at 1230 on Saturday, with two starting at 1730. Ten of the 12 matches in League Two will kick off at 1230 on Saturday, with Colchester taking on Walsall at 1730.