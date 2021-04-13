Wednesday, April 14th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Man charged with racially abusing West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers

by Press Association
April 13 2021, 1.26pm
A man has been charged with racially abusing West Brom’s Romaine Sawyers (Tim Keeton/PA)
A man has been charged with racially abusing West Brom’s Romaine Sawyers (Tim Keeton/PA)

A 49-year-old man has been charged with racially abusing West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers.

West Midlands Police said Simon Silwood is alleged to have sent an offensive message to 29-year-old Sawyers via social media in January.

The charge comes after an investigation carried out by Pc Stuart Ward, the first dedicated hate crime officer within a football policing unit.

The suspect, from Kingswinford, near Dudley, has been charged under the Communications Act.

He will appear at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on April 29, the force said.

More from The Courier