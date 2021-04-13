Tyrick Mitchell commits to Crystal Palace until 2025

Tyrick Mitchell has signed a new contract with Crystal Palace which ties him to the Premier League club until 2025.

The 21-year-old made his Premier League debut in July 2020 and has played 14 times for Roy Hodgson’s side in all competitions during the current campaign.

Mitchell told Palace TV: “I’m delighted. It’s a great place to be and an exciting time so I’m delighted to sign a contract.

“I can see, especially with the academy building now and academy players coming through, it’s a great time.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish added: “This shows once again how our academy can attract the very best young talent and develop them into first-team players.

“Tyrick’s progress is an immense source of pride for our club and academy.”