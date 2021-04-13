Stephen Glass won’t ‘reinvent the wheel’ in mission to get Aberdeen motoring

Stephen Glass checked in at Aberdeen’s training ground for the first time insisting he had not arrived in the Granite City to “reinvent the wheel”.

The former Dons, Newcastle and Hibernian forward was named as the new Pittodrie boss last month following the departures of Derek McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty but, having had to travel from the United States, where he had been coach of Atlanta United 2, he had to undergo a period of self-isolation.

After watching Aberdeen’s games and training sessions online, the 44-year-old at last got the chance to work directly with the players who had in the meantime been guided by reserve team manager Paul Sheerin.

It was also new assistant first-team coach Allan Russell’s first day at Cormack Park to help Glass prepare for the home Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Livingston on Saturday, on the back of two wins and sitting four points behind third-placed Hibs with four Scottish Premiership matches remaining.

Glass told RedTV: “It feels good to be here.

“It took a lot longer than I would have liked but I have been able to watch the games and training as well and planning for opponents coming up.

“I think it is important that we don’t come in and try to reinvent the wheel, if you like.

“Paul has put some fresh ideas into them, we have discussed bits and pieces, not the real strategy as such but he knows what the club’s strategy is so that’s important.

“We can put ideas in their head, a few pictures in their head, what we have seen against Livingston, things we expect, principles that will hopefully be here for years to come.

“I think you will see a little bit of difference in the team on Saturday and I am hopeful the results will bear fruit.

“It is a great challenge, that’s why we are here, to push the club on. It is a great position, you are sitting in the latter rounds of the cup.

“The win again at the weekend in the league as well means there is still a lot to play for on all fronts.”

Glass’s management team will be complete when Celtic captain Scott Brown arrives in the summer in a player-coach role.

In the meantime, he will start to get to work with England forwards coach Russell.

He said: “I think it says everything about Allan the fact that he was all in. That’s what he is bringing to the club.

“The work he does with set-pieces, the forwards with England, but he is so much more than that, he is a well-rounded coach that has got some great ideas and we are very fortunate to have him.

“Obviously Scott will be here in the summer but Allan walks in the door with me on day one and we are ready to make our mark on the club.”