WSL turns 10 and Fernandes flattens Fred – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 13.

Football

Real Madrid touched down in Liverpool.

West Brom reflected on the night before.

About last night… 👌 pic.twitter.com/nzP3vK020B — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 13, 2021

The FA Women’s Super League reached double figures.

Happy birthday, @BarclaysFAWSL! 🎉 Today marks a decade since the first-ever Women’s Super League season began. #10YearsofBFAWSL https://t.co/iIDtvGxDOk — The FA (@FA) April 13, 2021 Happy 10th birthday, @BarclaysFAWSL! 🎉#10YearsofBFAWSL pic.twitter.com/DvmBphtP1P — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 13, 2021 🥳 Happy 10th birthday, @BarclaysFAWSL! We're proud to be part of the journey with @SpursWomen! #10YearsofBFAWSL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/XSPs1PBC2l — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 13, 2021 Happy birthday, @BarclaysFAWSL! 🎉 We're proud to be a founding member and are excited about what lies ahead for our beautiful game. 💙 https://t.co/s370iOf3Gf — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) April 13, 2021 🌟 Celebrating our time in the @BarclaysFAWSL!#10YearsofBFAWSL #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/HFBKf5vMgc — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) April 13, 2021

Tottenham boss Rehanne Skinner revealed her pride in her work.

Football enables you to meet & work with some fantastic people & characters this is definitely one👇. Coaching is made worthwhile when you see people grow to reach their potential – from rough diamond to more than a decade at the top of the game – proud to be part of it. https://t.co/E4JpoTMsTv — Rehanne Skinner (@rehanne_skinner) April 13, 2021

Bruno Fernandes shows affection in his own special way.

Hall of Shame.

#OnThisDay in 1996, @ManUtd wore this shirt for the fifth and final time, for half of a 3-1 defeat at Southampton. 👀 One of the first names on our Hall of Shame teamsheet. The most infamous change kit in football history? pic.twitter.com/tlO93feP6Z — Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) April 13, 2021

Erling Haaland is ready for Manchester City.

Birthday boys…

Have a brilliant birthday, @necowilliams01! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/l3QxYMIpIN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 13, 2021 G⚽️AL OF THE DAY 🎂 Happy birthday, @Carles5puyol! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jieqs6Xhe4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 13, 2021 Always in my 💙 thanks for all 🤗 https://t.co/KVwkp8xL1t — Claudio Bravo Muñoz (@C1audioBravo) April 13, 2021

Leicester wished fans a Happy Hindu New Year.

Happy Hindu New Year to Foxes fans celebrating! 🦊 pic.twitter.com/DY5VCGSnpM — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 13, 2021

Ilkay Gundogan, Antonio Rudiger and Mesut Ozil wished Muslims around the world a blessed Ramadan.

Ramadan Mubarak to all Muslims around the world 🤲🏼🌙 // Tüm İslam aleminin Ramazan ayı mübarek olsun. 🤲🏼🌙 pic.twitter.com/agWOF4fmUN — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) April 13, 2021 Ramadan Mubarak to all those celebrating this holy month – I hope you have many blessings of peace and happiness. 🤲🏼💙🤲🏼 #staysafe #stayhealthy #stayblessed #AlwaysBelieve pic.twitter.com/LF7DfmUMIx — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) April 13, 2021 Ramadan is the month of blessings, forgiveness, mercy and freedom. On this holy month, make lots of dua and increase doing good deeds —happy Ramadan to all of you 🤍🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/zHLoy3qN4y — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 13, 2021

Aston Villa and Spurs reminisced.

League Cup winners for the third time, #OnThisDay in 1977! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qV1wvaG2EV — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 13, 2021 Two years ago today, @LucasMoura7 scored the first-ever hat-trick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ⚡ 🎩#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/WZwqM8ZI2X — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 13, 2021

Rafael van der Vaart stepped into the ring.

Een knallend einde van dit seizoen 😅🥊 Zondag is het zover, de bekerfinale Ajax-Vitesse! Wat zijn jullie voorspellingen? Bekijk de hele aflevering: https://t.co/Kptv6c7PMz #Onvoorspelbaar #totoknvbbeker pic.twitter.com/IWXaG7DLhW — Rafael van der Vaart (@rafvdvaart) April 13, 2021

Wembley memories for David Meyler and Tom Huddlestone.

What a group ✌🏾 https://t.co/whm9uHuIAw — Tom Huddlestone (@Huddz8) April 13, 2021

Game on at Barrow!

Cricket

Jofra Archer hit back.

He who laughs last laughs best 😘 https://t.co/blPoBC9zZN — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 13, 2021

Stuart Broad, Sam Curran and Eoin Morgan were ready to go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad) View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A M C U R R A N (@samcurran58) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eoin Morgan (@eoinmorgan16)

Brett Lee wished the ‘Godfather’ a happy 80th birthday.

KP celebrated the return of ‘freedom’.

BOOM! I hope they all had the best day yesterday and I hope they all continue to enjoy! We’ve all done enough! All over 50’s been given their call for first jab! FREEDOM! 🙏🏽🕺🏽💥 pic.twitter.com/DRp4IBEA8D — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 13, 2021

Delhi had the moves.

Virat Kohli had good company.

Rugby union

Happy birthday, Ugo Monye.

American football

Tom Brady paid tribute to the retiring Julian Edelman.

Basketball

Steph Curry made Warriors history.

With this basket, Steph stands alone as the @warriors all-time leading scorer, passing Wilt Chamberlain! pic.twitter.com/oNMcdDuztF — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2021 Overwhelmed right now… #dubnation all I can say is thank you!! Taking a moment to enjoy this one. Humbled and Blessed. pic.twitter.com/gBtTcMDEOp — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 13, 2021

“Oh no he didn’t…”

Former Real Madrid basketballer Luka Doncic showed off his football skills.

Pregame Luka has always been a vibe. pic.twitter.com/N6XKjFa52F — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2021

Snooker

The Rocket revelled in his run.