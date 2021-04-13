Luka Modric would prefer to face ‘amazing’ Anfield atmosphere

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric would rather face Liverpool in front of a full crowd even though he knows the power of Anfield.

The Croatia international has experienced the atmosphere both with Tottenham and Real, with his last visit in 2014 finishing in a 3-0 victory for the LaLiga side in their Champions League group game.

Wednesday’s situation will be vastly different as the ground will remain empty and Modric admits that will be disappointing, even if it would offer an advantage for the hosts as they seek to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg of their quarter-final.

💬 @lukamodric10: "It's going to be a very demanding game, we have to be at our best. We have to try to do what we did in the first game – defend and attack as a team." #UCL pic.twitter.com/W4kAWXjBeU — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 13, 2021

“We are in a situation everyone knows we are living in at the moment. Hopefully this will change quickly,” he said.

“To be honest I would prefer to play at Anfield with the crowd because of the atmosphere here.

“I played a few times with Tottenham, we played that game with Real and the atmosphere was amazing. Everyone wants to play with fans, with the crowd.

“That’s why we are not thinking about if there is a crowd or not or if there is an advantage for us or not.

“It’s a situation that we are in and we need to do the best we can in the circumstances we are in.”

Real’s injury problems have got worse since the first leg as Lucas Vazquez has been sidelined with a knee problem, joining fellow defenders Sergio Ramos (calf), Dani Carvajal (hamstring) and Raphael Varane (Covid-19) and forward Eden Hazard (muscle) on the absentee list.

However, coach Zinedine Zidane refused to allow it to be considered a weakness as his fit players become overstretched.

“We are going to try to manage our strengths, manage our injuries. We are always going to go out and try to win the game,” he said.

“There are challenges and difficulties. You grow stronger as a team and become more united. That is one of the qualities this team has.

Lucas Vazquez is the latest Real Madrid player to be injured (Adam Davy/PA)

“It is true a lot has happened to this team this season. I’d love to have everyone available but we have everyone who is here and they are the ones who count tomorrow.

“We will need to compete, defend well and attack when we get the chance. We are very prepared to face up to this game.”