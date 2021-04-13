Morecambe ease past Scunthorpe to move fourth

Morecambe returned to form with a 4-1 victory over Scunthorpe to put themselves back in the hunt for automatic promotion.

Having taken just one point from their last three games, the Shrimps bounced back with a fine performance to move fourth, four points behind third-placed Bolton.

The home side took the lead in the 25th minute with a superb strike from Cole Stockton. The striker received the ball 25 yards out and let fly with a stunning right-foot effort that beat goalkeeper Rory Watson to his right-hand side.

The Shrimps doubled their lead 12 minutes later with a fine individual goal from Carlos Mendes Gomes. John O’Sullivan won possession in the centre of the park and fed a ball through to the midfielder, who breezed past his man to slot home.

It was 3-0 after 49 minutes when Sam Lavelle headed in an O’Sullivan corner, before Derek Adams’ side added a fourth on the hour when Yann Songo’o turned home Mendes Gomes’ cross from close range.

Scunthorpe battled to the end and scored a consolation goal seven minutes from time when Alfie Beestin netted from close range after his initial shot was well saved by Kyle Letheren.