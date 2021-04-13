Burton make it three straight wins with victory at struggling Doncaster

Burton put further daylight between themselves and the Sky Bet League One relegation zone with a convincing 3-0 win over beleaguered Doncaster.

Goals from Lucas Akins, Tom Hamer and Hayden Carter secured a third successive win for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side, while Rovers slumped to a fifth straight defeat.

The Brewers started brightly, with a Joe Powell free-kick forcing a good save from Ellery Balcombe.

It took Doncaster a while to settle but they began to look the more threatening. Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt produced an excellent reflex save to keep out Tom Anderson’s close-range effort.

Hamer looped a header onto the crossbar as Burton went close before the break and they broke the deadlock after 59 minutes.

Ryan Edwards raced away on the counter-attack and found Akins, who drilled home from just inside the box.

The visitors were much the stronger after taking the lead and doubled their advantage after 72 minutes when Hamer drilled in a shot from 20 yards which Balcombe could not keep out.

Burton sealed the points in the 79th minute when Carter tapped in from close range following a knockdown.