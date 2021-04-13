Rochdale boost survival chances with win over fellow strugglers Swindon

Rochdale ended a six-month wait for a home win as they beat fellow strugglers Swindon 2-1 at Spotland.

Dale last won a league game on home soil early in October but, despite this result, they remained bottom of League One – a point behind the Robins.

Hallam Hope went close for Swindon with a dipping shot from distance while Scott Twine saw a shot saved by Jay Lynch in the opening exchanges.

But Dale took the lead on 12 minutes when Ryan McLaughlin’s cross was diverted into the path of Jimmy Keohane and he curled a shot inside Lee Camps’ far post.

Ollie Rathbone and Jake Beesley had opportunities to double Dale’s advantage but both were denied by Camps, while at the other end Lynch saved well to keep out Jack Payne and a long-range free kick from Twine.

Conor Grant doubled Dale’s lead in the 64th minute, tapping home into an empty net from two yards after Beesley’s initial effort had been blocked by Camps.

Jordan Garrick pulled one back in the 87th minute, turning home Payne’s cross, but Swindon slipped to a fourth straight defeat.