Leyton Orient’s play-off pursuit dashed by draw at Harrogate

Josh McPake ensured Harrogate avoided a third successive home defeat by securing a 2-2 draw with Leyton Orient to damage the visitors’ play-off hopes.

The 19-year-old attacker, on loan from Rangers, netted just a minute after team-mate Jack Muldoon had seen his penalty saved in a game that saw the visitors lead twice through strikers Conor Wilkinson and Danny Johnson, with home defender Dan Jones replying in between.

Orient went ahead inside the the first minute of the second half when Wilkinson cut inside from the right flank and scored with a 25-yard attempt that squirmed under keeper James Belshaw.

Jones levelled when he climbed highest to meet a George Thomson free kick but he went from hero to villain on 63 minutes when his headed back pass was intercepted by Johnson who beat Belshaw from four yards for his 20th goal of the season.

Daniel Happe then grabbed Muldoon by the waist and wrestled him to the ground but the Harrogate striker’s spot kick was too close to Lawrence Vigouroux, who saved easily.

But the disappointment was swiftly distinguished when McPake collected Connor Hall’s pass in the left channel and fired across the goal into the bottom corner from 12 yards.