Jordan Davies hat-trick helps Wrexham to thumping win

Jordan Davies scored a first-half hat-trick as Wrexham returned to form with a 4-0 win at FC Halifax to boost their Vanarama National League play-off hopes.

The Welsh club had suffered three straight defeats but took the lead after only four minutes at The Shay when Davies flicked the ball in from a corner.

Dior Angus doubled the lead in the 22nd minute and Davies then struck twice in as many minutes, completing his treble with a long-range effort, to all but wrap up victory just after the half-hour mark.

Town, who had started the match in seventh place, thought they had pulled a goal back early in the second half when Jack Earing’s long-range shot bounced down off the crossbar and onto the line – but the referee waved play on.

With 20 minutes left, Halifax defender Niall Maher saw his header from a free-kick ruled out for offside.