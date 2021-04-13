Accrington pay the penalty in draw with Blackpool

Accrington’s play-off hopes suffered a minor blow after a dour 0-0 draw at Blackpool.

Stanley were made to pay at Bloomfield Road after Colby Bishop’s late penalty was saved by Chris Maxwell.

The point leaves them seven points off the Sky Bet League One play-off pace, but with potentially vital games in hand.

The game was a battle between Stanley shot stopper Toby Savin and Sullay Kaikai, with Savin producing a good stop to keep out Kaikai’s early effort.

The goalkeeper then had to be alert to keep out Grant Ward’s long-range strike.

After the break Kaikai was once again frustrated, this time by a spectacular save from the inspired teenage stopper Savin.

Down the other end, goal machine Dion Charles was denied by Maxwell.

Blackpool’s Luke Garbutt went closest to breaking the deadlock as he fired against the post with 15 minutes to go.

Savin was once again pressed into action and kept the dangerous Kaikai out as time for a winner ran out.

The flashpoint came on 87 minutes when Sean McConville was felled with three minutes left before Bishop’s penalty was saved by Maxwell.