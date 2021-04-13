Dagenham dent Eastleigh’s play-off hopes

Dagenham dented Eastleigh’s Vanarama National League play-off hopes with a 2-0 win at Victoria Road.

The Daggers, who has lost their last three games, took the lead in the 23rd minute when former QPR frontman Angelo Balanta finished off a swift passing move.

Eastleigh, just three points off the play-offs, came close to an equaliser when defender Joe Partington saw his header from a corner saved.

Paul McCallum made it 2-0 when he headed past Spitfires keeper Joe McDonnell in the 64th minute.

Eastleigh defender Andrew Boyce nodded over from a free-kick as the Daggers closed out a welcome victory.