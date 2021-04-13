Paddy Madden brace helps Stockport to comfortable win over King’s Lynn

Paddy Madden scored twice as Stockport maintained their National League promotion push with a 4-0 win over struggling King’s Lynn.

Madden, signed from Fleetwood in March, struck twice in the last 20 minutes to seal the Hatters’ emphatic win.

Alex Reid opened the scoring in the 14th minute before John Rooney missed a chance to increase his side’s lead from the penalty spot.

Rooney made amends in the 65th minute with a stunning long-range strike to effectively seal his side’s win.

Madden’s double capped another fine performance which kept Stockport in fourth place but heaped more pressure on the teams above them.