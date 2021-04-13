Wednesday, April 14th 2021 Show Links
Kyle Hudlin scores the winner as Solihull come from behind to beat Notts County

by Press Association
April 13 2021, 9.42pm
Kyle Hudlin scored the winner for Solihull against Notts County (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Notts County’s bid to seal a National League play-off place suffered a further setback as they were beaten 2-1 at Solihull Moors.

Jimmy Knowles had fired an 11th-minute opener for County, who were looking to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat at promotion rivals Hartlepool.

But the home side hit back in the second half, with Kyle Hudlin forcing an excellent save out of County keeper Sam Slocombe.

James Ball seized on a defensive error to pull Solihull level in the 65th minute and Hudlin hit what turned out to be the winner in the 79th minute.

County had a late penalty shout waved away and saw a Ruben Rodrigues effort fly harmlessly over the bar.

