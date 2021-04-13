Wednesday, April 14th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Carlisle boss Chris Beech accuses Newport of playacting

by Press Association
April 13 2021, 10.06pm
Carlisle manager Chris Beech (Simon Galloway/PA)
Carlisle head coach Chris Beech accused Newport’s players of playacting after his team were left frustrated by a 0-0 draw in their Sky Bet League Two clash.

Beech’s Blues were the better side throughout at Rodney Parade, but paid the price for missed opportunities as Rod McDonald and Omari Patrick failed to convert in either half.

Newport manager Mike Flynn was rightly pleased with a point considering his team were second best, but the Exiles were the target for strong criticism from Beech.

