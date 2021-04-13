Carlisle boss Chris Beech accuses Newport of playacting

Carlisle head coach Chris Beech accused Newport’s players of playacting after his team were left frustrated by a 0-0 draw in their Sky Bet League Two clash.

Beech’s Blues were the better side throughout at Rodney Parade, but paid the price for missed opportunities as Rod McDonald and Omari Patrick failed to convert in either half.

Newport manager Mike Flynn was rightly pleased with a point considering his team were second best, but the Exiles were the target for strong criticism from Beech.