‘Delighted’ Brennan Johnson earns manager’s praise

Brennan Johnson took the plaudits as he scored the first hat-trick of his career to reignite Lincoln’s promotion push in a 4-0 Sky Bet League One win over MK Dons.

Imps boss Michael Appleton saluted his on-loan frontman after an 11-minute second-half treble, with Cohen Bramall’s free-kick then leading to an own goal by keeper Andrew Fisher as Morgan Rogers had a hand in all four goals.

“We did our work on MK Dons and we wanted to get (Johnson) in positions to score and he did that tonight,” said Appleton.

“I thought the front four in the second half were well backed up by the rest of the team and they produced the goods.”

On the Imps’ display, which ended a run of six winless games, Appleton added: “We forced them into a lot of errors in the first half but just didn’t capitalise on it.

“I thought we were a little bit careless but in the second half we tidied it up a little bit, stayed on the front foot and pressed them high up the pitch and we were much better.

“I am pleased with the clean sheet – it was a big thing for us tonight. Alex (Palmer) has not had a shot to save tonight. It was a really controlled performance from us, in and out of possession.”

The hero of the night was also jubilant after his man-of-the-match display.

“I am delighted – it couldn’t have gone any better,” said a beaming Johnson. “And the first two with my left too, so I was happy with those.”

Rogers played Johnson in for his first two goals just minutes after the break and Johnson then completed his quick-fire treble from a twice-taken penalty after Rogers was held back in the area.

The scoring was completed after 73 minutes, with Bramall’s curling free-kick – following Harry Darling’s foul on Rogers – palmed against a post by Fisher before the ball bounced over the line.

“It was a strange game really, but we made too many mistakes,” admitted MK Dons boss Russell Martin.

“We played some really brilliant stuff in the first half – I thought we were the best team – but we just never looked like scoring. We put numerous balls into the box, both sides ended up with five shots on target, they scored four and we didn’t score any.

“I thought there were some really good performances from us so I can’t be too angry with the players, but what I am angry with is the reactions to the mistakes. That 10-minute spell in the second half, that wasn’t us and that’s the most disappointing thing tonight.”