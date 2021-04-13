Bromley win thriller against Woking after late Jack Cook own goal

Jack Cook’s own goal handed Bromley a remarkable victory in a 4-3 National League thriller at Woking.

Jack Bridge had given the visitors a third-minute lead at the Laithwaite Community Stadium, although the home side hit back in determined fashion to led 2-1 at the break through Moussa Diarra and Cook.

Woking had edged themselves to within 11 minutes of just a second league win in nine attempts when Michael Cheek levelled to spark a frenetic finish.

Sam Dalby put the Cardinals ahead once again with 81 minutes gone, but their joy proved to be short-lived.

Substitute James Alabi made it 3-3 with a 25-yard piledriver within two minutes before the unfortunate Cook turned Liam Vincent’s cross into his own net.