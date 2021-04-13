Josh Rees double sees Aldershot past Weymouth

Josh Rees struck twice as Aldershot eased to a 3-0 National League victory at lowly Weymouth.

Midfielder Rees headed the visitors into a deserved 34th-minute lead from Joel Nouble’s cross at the Bob Lucas Stadium.

Keeper Mitch Walker had to be at his best to deny Sean Shields an equaliser shortly after the restart after the midfielder had been played in by Ben Thomson.

However, the visitors doubled their lead with 56 minutes gone when Harry Panayiotou headed another Nouble cross past keeper Ethan Ross.

Rees wrapped up the win with two minutes remaining when, after Jermaine Anderson’s effort had been saved, he tapped home the rebound to make it 3-0.