Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice is keen to join Manchester United, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 22-year-old is reported to have quizzed United players Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw about aspects of the club while on England duty last month. Rice, who is contracted until 2024, would not come cheap, with Hammers boss David Moyes estimating he is worth far more than £100million.

Barcelona have entered the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, Mundo Deportivo reports. The Catalan giants are said to prefer to sign the 20-year-old Norway international this summer, but are willing to wait until next year if that is not possible. Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are some of the other clubs who have been linked with him.

Eric Garcia’s switch from Manchester City to Barcelona could be finalised in a matter of days (Phil Noble/PA)

Meanwhile, Barca are confident they will complete the free transfer signing of Manchester City and Spain centre-back Eric Garcia by the end of April, according to website Sport. Barcelona are said to be waiting for the 20-year-old defender’s response to their latest offer.

Everton’s Moise Kean could be heading back to his old club Juventus, Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Toffees reportedly want £43.5m for the 21-year-old Italy forward, who is currently out on loan at Paris St Germain. The paper claims Everton would also consider a swap deal with Juventus involving either France midfielder Adrien Rabiot or Turkey centre-back Merih Demiral.

Italy’s Emerson Palmieri could be leaving Chelsea (Alessio Marini/PA)

Another swap deal with Juventus could involve Chelsea, who want to sign the Italian club’s Brazil left-back Alex Sandro, Calciomercato says. The paper writes that Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri would be the most likely player shipped from Chelsea to Turin in exchange for Sandro.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Bernd Leno: The Germany goalkeeper looks set to leave Arsenal once his contract expires in 2023, the Times reports.

Ross Barkley, currently at Aston Villa on loan from Chelsea, could be headed to West Ham (Tim Keeton/PA)

Ross Barkley: The 27-year-old England international could be off to West Ham after Aston Villa told his parent club Chelsea they are not interested in a permanent deal for the on-loan midfielder, TEAMTalk reports.

Bernard: Everton’s 28-year-old winger is wanted by Real Betis, according to Spanish website Fichajes.