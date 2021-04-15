Sammie Szmodics returns to action for promotion hopefuls Peterborough

Peterborough midfielder Sammie Szmodics will be available for their Sky Bet League One clash with Northampton on Friday evening.

Szmodics missed Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Swindon with a shoulder injury but has had an injection to fix the problem and will be fit to face the Cobblers.

Siriki Dembele scored a first-half double against the Robins and will keep his place in the side despite nursing a back issue.

Teenage defender Ronnie Edwards (thigh) is the only notable absentee as Posh push for automatic promotion to the Championship.

Northampton are set to be without Alex Jones and Peter Kioso for the trip.

Jones was tipped for his first Northampton start at the Weston Homes Stadium after impressing off the bench against in the 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers but is struggling with an Achilles issue due to firm pitches.

Kioso, on loan from Luton, missed the weekend’s stalemate with a groin problem and the defender is rated as a huge doubt by interim boss Jon Brady.

Mark Marshall, Mickel Miller (both hamstring), Jack Sowerby, Steve Arnold (both knee) and Benny Ashley-Seal are sidelined.