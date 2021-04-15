Veljko Paunovic has to decide whether to play George Puscas or Lucas Joao

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic must decide whether to stick with George Puscas up front for the visit of Cardiff in the Sky Bet Championship on Friday.

The forward produced a poor miss in last week’s 2-0 defeat at Watford and was replaced in the 64th minute by Lucas Joao, who was also victim of an open goal clanger away to Barnsley earlier this month.

Seventh-placed Royals will be boosted by the return of John Swift, who could make his first appearance in two months after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Felipe Araruna (knee) remains a couple of weeks away while Tom McIntyre (quad) and Michael Morrison (hamstring) look set to miss the rest of the season.

Reading still have a chance of qualifying for the play-offs, but Cardiff’s hopes look to be over after a 2-2 draw at home to Blackburn on Saturday.

Boss Mick McCarthy admitted as much at full-time and could hand opportunities to some fringe members of his squad during the final weeks of the season.

Captain Sean Morrison has not played since March due to a heel and calf problem, but could be in contention on Friday.

The Blues remain without Joe Bennett (ACL), Joel Bagan (dislocated shoulder), Lee Tomlin (groin) and Isaac Vassell (quad).