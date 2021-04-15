Middlesbrough hoping for better news on injury front ahead of QPR clash

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock will hope for some better news on the injury front as he prepares for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with QPR.

Defender Dael Fry and midfielder Marcus Tavernier have been out since the 1-0 defeat at Millwall on March 20, but are both closing in on returns and will be assessed.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing missed last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Barnsley with a thigh problem, and his progress is also being monitored.

However, Anfernee Dijksteel and Sam Morsy will not figure again this season as they work their way back from ankle and knee injuries respectively.

QPR boss Mark Warburton will check on defender Jordy De Wijs as he looks for a response to the 3-1 midweek defeat at struggling Rotherham.

De Wijs, making his second appearance since returning from a hamstring injury, was left with a bloody nose and had to leave the pitch after a collision with Matt Olosunde shortly before half-time at the New York Stadium.

Defender Lee Wallace was rested for the trip to South Yorkshire and could return, while Ilias Chair and Chris Willock were used only as substitutes.

Nineteen-year-old striker Charlie Kelman made his full debut against the Millers after 11 appearances from the bench and will hope for another chance to prove himself.