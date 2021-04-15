Blackburn defender Daniel Ayala sidelined for Derby match and rest of the season

Blackburn are facing up to the prospect of being without Daniel Ayala for the remainder of the season ahead of the visit of Derby in the Sky Bet Championship on Friday night.

The former Middlesbrough defender has returned to light training as he recovers from a groin problem that has sidelined him since December, but is yet to join in sessions with his team-mates.

With just five fixtures left in this campaign, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is resigned to being without the Spaniard until next term.

Joe Rankin-Costello is also out for the rest of the season with a fractured metatarsal, while fellow defender Scott Wharton (Achilles) and midfielder Bradley Dack (knee) are the other long-term injury concerns.

Nathan Byrne is in contention for Derby after he right-back missed the weekend defeat at Norwich with a concussion.

Strikers Martyn Waghorn and Lee Gregory will both miss out because of hamstring problems while defender George Edmundson is also unavailable after undergoing hernia surgery last week.

Fellow defender Matt Clarke is doubtful because of a minor groin issue that has kept him on the sidelines for the last couple of matches.

Striker Jack Stretton (calf), midfielder Krystian Bielik (knee) and defender Curtis Davies (Achilles) are out for the season while winger Jordon Ibe has joined first-team training again as he recovers from a hamstring complaint.