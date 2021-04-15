Tranmere will be without the suspended Jay Spearing for the visit of Salford in Sky Bet League Two.

Spearing missed his first league game of the season against Scunthorpe last weekend but returned during his side’s 1-0 defeat to Walsall.

At Walsall, Spearing was sent off in the 74th minute for a second yellow card and will miss his side’s upcoming clash.

Ali Crawford, who played instead of the former Liverpool player against Scunthorpe, could return to the starting line-up.

Salford will hope to have Oscar Threlkeld available for their trip to Tranmere.

The defender was forced off at half-time during the victory over Stevenage at the weekend and missed his side’s first home defeat of the season to Bolton midweek.

If he does not recover in time, Tom Clarke could be set to replace him. Darron Gibson continues to work his way back to full fitness following a broken leg.