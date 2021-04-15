MK Dons manager Russell Martin could make changes as his side face Portsmouth

MK Dons manager Russell Martin could make changes after his side were thrashed 4-0 by Lincoln in midweek.

The likes of Joe Mason, David Kasumu and Daniel Harvey could come into the starting XI, while Martin will also hope to have midfielder Louis Thompson back.

Thompson has missed the last two games after limping out of the 2-0 defeat by Crewe on Easter Monday, but is close to a return.

Striker Cameron Jerome is expected to play again this season but Saturday’s game will come too soon, while defender Warren O’Hora and forward Kieran Agard are long-term absentees.

John Marquis is set to continue to lead the line for Portsmouth despite a disappointing return from injury against Crewe on Tuesday.

The forward saw a tame penalty saved in the goalless draw after overcoming an ankle problem to start but, with Jordy Hiwula and Ellis Harrison sidelined, Danny Cowley’s options at the top end of the pitch are limited.

Charlie Daniels is set to continue to deputise at left-back for Lee Brown (hamstring).

Midfielder Michael Jacobs (knee) and goalkeeper Alex Bass (foot) are Pompey’s other absentees.