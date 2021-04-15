No injury problems for Alex Revell as Stevenage prepare to take on Mansfield

Stevenage manager Alex Revell has no injury concerns ahead of his side’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Mansfield.

Boro’s 12-match unbeaten run was ended by Salford at the weekend, and with no midweek match, Revell will be hoping his side bounce back against Mansfield.

In a further boost for the manager, Luke Norris returned against Salford from a knock he sustained on Easter Monday, with Terence Vancooten also back in the starting XI after being away on international duty.

Stevenage will be hoping to move closer to the play-off places, which they currently trail by nine points, while the Stags will be looking to move further from the bottom three.

Mansfield will continue to be without Oliver Sarkic for the trip to Stevenage.

The forward, on-loan at the Stags from Blackpool, has not played since March 20, a 2-2 draw with Grimsby.

Sarkic will continue to be on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

Mansfield will also be without long-term absentee Joe Riley, who continues his lengthy recovery from an ACL injury.