Aaron Pierre set to miss Shrewsbury run-in with calf injury

Shrewsbury’s Aaron Pierre is likely to be out for the rest of the season, ahead of Saturday’s visit of Doncaster.

The defender has been battling a calf issue since February and, after returning for one game, aborted his comeback attempt at Easter having suffered another problem in his other calf.

Josh Daniels (calf) is also expected to miss Saturday’s game against Rovers.

Brad Walker returned from a groin injury to play the last six minutes of Tuesday’s 4-1 defeat at Oxford.

Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules should return for Doncaster’s trip to Shropshire.

The striker has been out since January with a hamstring injury and had returned to the Gunners for treatment.

Reece James has been given the all-clear having progressed through the Football Association’s concussion protocol after the left-back was hit in the face with the ball against Wigan on Saturday.

Brad Halliday is a doubt for the Sky Bet League One game as he struggles with a back injury.