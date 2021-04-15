Everton without Dominic Calvert-Lewin again but welcome back quartet

Everton will again be without top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin when they host Tottenham on Friday, but Jordan Pickford is among a quartet of players who are back available.

As well as goalkeeper Pickford, sidelined recently due to an abdominal problem, midfielders Allan and Andre Gomes and forward Josh King are also fit to return to action.

Calvert-Lewin, who missed Monday’s 0-0 draw at Brighton due to an abductor injury, and Yerry Mina, taken off with an adductor issue, are set to be available again next week when Everton face Arsenal, along with Fabian Delph (tendon) and Bernard. Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee) also remain out.

Tottenham will be without Matt Doherty and Ben Davies.

Both full-backs have been missing since the international break, but while Doherty is back in light training after a muscle injury, Davies is still some way from recovering from his ankle injury.

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that everyone else is fit and available.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Olsen, Virginia, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Nkounkou, Godfrey, Coleman, Welch, Allan, Sigurdsson, Gomes, Davies, Broadhead, John, Price, Richarlison, King, Iwobi, Rodriguez.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Aurier, Tanganga, Dier, Alderweireld, Rodon, Sanchez, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Alli, Lamela, Moura, Kane, Vinicius, Bale, Son.