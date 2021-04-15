On-loan Ian Maatsen may miss out for Charlton against Ipswich

Charlton could be without Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen when Ipswich visit in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The midfielder was forced off during last weekend’s win at Sunderland with a hip injury and will need to be assessed.

Forward pair Conor Washington (hamstring) and Chuks Aneke (groin) are not expected to be fit but Akin Famewo could return after being absent recently with a knock.

Albie Morgan and Matt Smith, on loan from Arsenal, played for the Under-23s in midweek to boost their fitness after struggling to feature under new manager Nigel Adkins, while Marcus Maddison has returned early from his loan at Bolton but is taking a break from football.

Ipswich will be without Josh Harrop after he was sent off during Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

The Preston loanee will start a three-match ban this weekend and Paul Cook could make changes in an attempt to discover a winning formula.

Any hopes of reaching the play-offs look to be fading following one win in seven games. Goals have been a problem for the Tractor Boys and Oli Hawkins and Troy Parrott could be involved at The Valley.

The latter featured for the Under-23s this week alongside Kane Vincent-Young, Myles Kenlock and Cole Skuse, who are all returning to fitness.